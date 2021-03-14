Grammy: Burnaboy, Wizkid took entertainment industry by storm –Osinbajo
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says with their recent outings
at the Grammy Awards, Nigerian singers, Burnaboy and Wizkid, took the
entertainment industry by storm.
According to a statement on Sunday by his Senior Special
Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, the Vice President spoke in a
message delivered at the opening of a Lagos-based studio, Ogidi Studios, owned
by the Temple Company.
The statement was titled “How Buhari administration is supporting growth of entertainment industry, by Osinbajo.”
“On March 14, 2021, Burnaboy and Wizkid took the
entertainment industry by storm winning the Grammy Awards and established
themselves as amongst the best musicians in the world.
“Burnaboy won in the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for
the ‘Twice as Tall’ album and Wizkid; the real star boy, in the Best Music
Video category for his feature in the song ‘Brown Skin Girl’,” Osinbajo was
quoted as saying.
Osinbajo was further quoted as saying the present regime has
in the past few years introduced several initiatives to harness the abundant
potentials in the country’s entertainment industry.
He added, “Last year, the Federal Government handed over the
control of the National Theatre to the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Bankers’
Committee. The Bankers’ Committee has committed to an investment of N25bn as
initial funding for the development of the Nigeria Creative Centre at the
National Theatre, Lagos.
“The sector will receive support from the Central Bank of
Nigeria’s Creative Industry Funds Initiative, an initiative that gives
financial support to the technology and creative sector at single-digit
interest rates.
“The Bank of Industry in collaboration with the National
Council for Arts and Culture also has a N300 million loan package for the
creative sector, the package provides the funds to the sector at single-digit
interest rates with a tenor of four to five years.”
Speaking about the gains of consistent and deliberate
efforts by the regime over the years, the Vice President noted that the sector
and the country are now better positioned to benefit from the entire value
chain.
