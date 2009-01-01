Home | News | General | Mark on Ortom attack: Benue people not weak… citizens may resort to self help

David Mark, a former president of the senate, has condemned the attack on Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state.





Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had attacked the governor’s convoy on Saturday at Tyo Mu, along Makurdi-Gboko road.

In a statement through Paul Mumeh, his media aide, Mark said if a governor’s security cannot be guaranteed, citizens may have to resort to self-help.

“If a state governor can be so brazenly attacked, what would they not do to the ordinary citizens,” he said.





“Let me state clearly that Benue people are receptive and accommodating. But this should not be misconstrued or mistaken for weakness. Enough of this malady.

“If our government and security operatives can no longer guarantee peoples’ safety in their homes, farms or places of business, I am worried that the situation may compel citizens to resort to self help.

“That is the situation, we cannot contemplate and must not be allowed to happen because the consequences would be catastrophic.

“Therefore, federal government and all the security agencies must of a necessity come to terms with the painful reality of the unabating insecurity in the land and resolve to end it.”

The senator, who also hails from Benue, urged Ortom not to be deterred by the incident.

He noted that the governor has lived up to his oath of office to defend and protect the lives and property of Benue people without compromise.

He also advised all citizens to be security conscious at all times and to provide information regarding any suspected activity to security operatives.





The attack on Ortom’s convoy had been widely condemned by many, including the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) and Northern Governor’s Forum.

