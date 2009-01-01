Mark on Ortom attack: Benue people not weak… citizens may resort to self help
David Mark, a former president of the senate, has condemned the attack on Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state. Gunmen suspected to b...
David Mark, a former president of the senate, has condemned
the attack on Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state.
Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen had attacked the governor’s
convoy on Saturday at Tyo Mu, along Makurdi-Gboko road.
In a statement through Paul Mumeh, his media aide, Mark said
if a governor’s security cannot be guaranteed, citizens may have to resort to
self-help.
“If a state governor can be so brazenly attacked, what would
they not do to the ordinary citizens,” he said.
“Let me state clearly that Benue people are receptive and
accommodating. But this should not be misconstrued or mistaken for weakness.
Enough of this malady.
“If our government and security operatives can no longer
guarantee peoples’ safety in their homes, farms or places of business, I am
worried that the situation may compel citizens to resort to self help.
“That is the situation, we cannot contemplate and must not
be allowed to happen because the consequences would be catastrophic.
“Therefore, federal government and all the security agencies
must of a necessity come to terms with the painful reality of the unabating
insecurity in the land and resolve to end it.”
The senator, who also hails from Benue, urged Ortom not to
be deterred by the incident.
He noted that the governor has lived up to his oath of
office to defend and protect the lives and property of Benue people without
compromise.
He also advised all citizens to be security conscious at all
times and to provide information regarding any suspected activity to security
operatives.
The attack on Ortom’s convoy had been widely condemned by
many, including the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) and Northern Governor’s
Forum.
