Nigeria’s Iheanacho hits brace as Leicester dump United out of FA Cup
- 3 hours 48 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho hits a brace on Sunday as Leicester City dump Manchester United out of the FA Cup to reach the Semi-Final. ...
Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho hits a brace on Sunday as
Leicester City dump Manchester United out of the FA Cup to reach the
Semi-Final.
The Nigerian who hits a hat-trick last weekend lived up to
expectation as he was named in Leicester’s line up.
He did not disappoint as he put his club in the lead on 24th
minutes of the first half after a blunder between United’s keeper and a
defender.
A back-pass from Fred came straight to Iheanacho in the area
and the Nigerian rounded Henderson and converted for the Foxes.
Mason Greenwood equalised for United on 38 minutes.
Greenwood applied the finish after stylish play from the
visitors down the left. The youngster was there to get on the end of Pogba’s
cross.
Youri Tielemans restored Leicester’s lead in the second half
with a well-taken finish on 52 minutes.
Tielemans made it all himself as he charged into Manchester
United’s area and slotted it past Henderson and into the bottom corner.
Iheanacho got his brace and sealed the victory for United on
78 minutes. His close-range finish made it 3-1 to the home side with just over
10 minutes remaining.
Albrighton’s free-kick reached the far post and there’s
Iheanacho to tap it into the Manchester United.
Leicester City will now play Southampton in the FA
Semi-final, while Chelsea play Manchester City.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles