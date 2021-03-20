Fulani group on Ortom: We want to kill him
A shadowy Fulani group claiming to protect Fulani interest, said today it was responsible for the attempted assassination of Governor Samu...
Read FUNAM’s latest statement:
Why we attacked Orton: THE FUNAM STATEMENT
Our attention has been drawn to
media reports today speculating about who attacked the Governor of Benue
State,Samuel Orton
Yes. Yes We did. The Fulani
Nationality Movement, ( FUNAM) carried out the attack. We have genuine reasons.
We acted on behalf of Millions of Fulani people in 15 countries.
It’s a case of veangeance against
an infidel who has used his time and money, deployed in destroying the Fulani
values and inheritance.
Our courageous fighters carried
out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortum and his
collaborators: Where ever you are, once you are against Fulani long term
interest, we shall get you down. This is a clear warning. We hope those who
take us for granted will get the indisputable message.
Our intention is unequivocal: TO
KILL HIM. That mission will one day be fulfilled and very soon too.
Eleven of FUNAM operatives were
involved in the attack. Ortum excaped(sic) today because of a slight technical
communication error. Nest time, he will not be lucky. We can assure him and his
supporters
Ortom has been leading the
campaign against Fulani interests in the North. We have our operatives in all Southern
States. Each will face our sword soon
We warn collaborators working
against Fulani people across Nigeria: WE SHALL GET YOU irrespective of your
hidden place.
We state clearly, any state or
individual that opposes RUGA will be confronted. Any State or individial(sic)
that opposes ranching, we shall get you. Speak against ranching and RUGA even
on the internet: Our Noiseless fighters shall find and fix you.
In the next few months, FUNAM
will carry out attacks on strategic human and material assets of States and Non
State groups or individuals known for their anti-Fulani campaigns.
We shall hunt you down in your
houses, in your work places, in your car, in your streets. It’s a matter of
time
Signed
Umar Amir Shehu
March 20/2021
