Police arrest Okorocha with gun, recover corpse of abandoned baby
- 4 hours 18 minutes ago
Operatives of the Anti-Crime Patrol team attached to Ilasan
Division of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested Okorocha Covenant, 28
and another suspect for armed robbery.
The other suspect is Adigun Jeremiah, 27, both of Badagry
Area of Lagos State. One Beretta pistol with ammunition was recovered from
them.
The police had intercepted three men on a motorcycle and
arrested the two suspected armed robbers while one escaped with their
operational motorcycle, on Saturday 20th March, 2021 at about 9.30pm, along
Lekki-Epe Expressway by Jakande.
The Commissioner of Police has ordered that the suspects be
taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba for discreet
Investigation.
He equally directed the Area Command, Area J, Ajah, to step
up Anti Crime Strategies, including raids of black spots and surveillance, to
combat crimes and criminality in the entire area.
In another development police operatives attached to Ikeja
Division of the Lagos State Police Command has recovered a lifeless body of a
day old baby that was lying beside Ayinke Hospital by Airport Road, Ikeja.
The incident occurred on 20 March, 2021. The police had
responded to a call from the Security Department of the Lagos State University
Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.
The police, having discovered the corpse of the baby,
contacted the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit that evacuated the
corpse.
The baby was suspected to have been abandoned by his mother
and must have been exposed to risks that caused his death.
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu,
has condemned the barbaric act of dumping and/or killing babies with impunity
as he ordered the State Intelligence Bureau and Surveillance teams in the
command to step up their findings and keep watch on those heartless criminals
who engaged in such heinous crimes with a view to bringing them to book and
curb the act in the society.
