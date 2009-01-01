2023: ’Buhari will never handover to Tinubu’ -New Afenifere leader, Adebanjo
- 4 hours 18 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
New leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo says President Muhammadu Buhari is only deceiving the Na...
New leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization,
Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo says President Muhammadu Buhari is only deceiving the
National leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as he would never handover to
him in 2023.
Adebanjo said with the exception of Governor Seyi Makinde,
all other Southwest governors are under the control of Tinubu who ensured that
they supported Buhari.
”They are all under the canopy of Tinubu, who himself is
under the canopy of President Buhari. But they are deceiving themselves that
Buhari would hand over to him (Tinubu) since they supported him (Buhari).
”I have said it openly before and I would say it again that
Buhari is deceiving Tinubu and Tinubu is deceiving Buhari. I’m an old man and
I’m a funeral candidate already, so quote me. If Tinubu contests the primary in
APC today, he will fail,” he said in an interview with The Punch.
According to Adebanjo, “I’m not telling you what people say,
I want you to write what I say and when it happens let us see who is right.
People talk about an agreement between them, but Buhari is deceiving him and he
(Buhari) has an agenda of his own.
“It’s a pity that it’s your (reporter’s) age group that
would suffer; it doesn’t concern me. All the time we have been shouting that
Nigeria would break, what has Buhari said? What has he said to assuage those
fears or to tell people it won’t happen? We just have to keep talking. That is
why people are being killed and he sits in the Aso Rock.”
Adebanjo said people were killed and kidnapped and that
Buhari said ”we should make friends with our neighbours, and another time, it
was to appease kidnappers with government money. We are all witnesses. Why are
we all living in denial? If the people in government are living in denial, what
about the victims?
”If you live in denial you would die in it. Young people
won’t say Adebanjo didn’t warn them. If it’s not living in denial, (Governor
Rotimi) Akeredolu asked herdsmen to vacate Ondo State forests reserved because
of kidnapping and rape.
”They tried to change the narrative that he said Fulani
people should leave the West. Have you asked yourself, are southerners in the
north raping their (northerners) wives; are they killing or kidnapping them?
Did he ask northerners to go? No. When they are talking like that, they don’t
refer to the offence their people have committed. Have they arrested these
people? No. That is why I said Buhari
has a private agenda.”
The Afenifere leader lamented that people were killed and
rape in Makurdi and that the governor, Samuel Ortom, reported the matter to the
President that about 70 people were killed.
”Ortom asked that the Federal Government should intervene.
Instead of going after those perpetrators; what did Buhari say? He said go and
make friends with your neighbours. When I say Buhari is a fake and he has a
private agenda, I know what I’m saying. He wants Fulani to take over and that
was why he allowed them to come in.
”When we ask them about the herders killing people, they
would say they are foreigners. Government is in charge of security, so how did
they enter the country to do damage to your citizens and their property? How
many have been arrested not to talk of prosecution?
”After that, they would go and negotiate with them. If
people can’t see, I have said enough. If people don’t make the government
realise that they are no fools, they would be taking them for a ride. But some
people kept quiet because they were getting the crumbs on the table,” Adebanjo
stated.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles