FA semi-final draw confirmed (Full fixtures)

The draw for the FA semi-final have been conducted.
Gary Lineker and Dion Dublin conducted it during half of
Leicester City vs Manchester United.
The winner of that game will face Southampton.
Chelsea will take on Premier League leaders Manchester City.
