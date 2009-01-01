Home | News | General | Harry Kane scores as Mourinho's Tottenham record big win over tough opponents in Premier League tie

- Tottenham have renewed their hopes of finishing among the top four teams after securing a 2-0 vital win at Villa Park

- Goals from Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane in either half of their trip to Aston Villa were enough to earn them all the three points

- The win saw them climb to sixth on the standings and now trail fourth-placed Chelsea by just three points after 29 rounds of matches

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur saw the visitors put their Europa League woes behind them to secure a 2-0 win at Villa Park on the night of Sunday, March 21.

The win saw Spurs climb to sixth on the standings and now trail fourth-placed Chelsea by just three points. Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC.

Source: Getty Images

Goals from Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane in either half of the match were enough to inspire the visitors to victory.

Spurs were desperate to use the tie to return to winning ways after a disappointing outing in the Europa League in midweek when they were bundled out of the competition by Dinamo Zagreb.

Read also Arsenal come from 3 goals down and force West Ham to a Draw in a dramatic comeback at London Stadium

The London side took a 2-0 goal advantage into the second leg clash, only to allow Zagreb spring a surprise with a 3-0 win to qualify for the quarter-finals.

However, that did not stop Jose Mourinho's men from stepping up against Aston Villa, sweeping them aside in the Premier League to cart home all the three points.

The encounter was pretty much balanced in the early minutes, with both sides enjoying an equal share of ball possession.

But it was Vinicius who eventually broke the deadlock, tapping into an open goal to bag his first EPL goal after Lucas Moura squared it for him.

Kane nearly doubled the advantage shortly after the second half, but fluffed the chance after he flashed a low right-footed shot just wide.

The Englishman went on to make amends in the 66th minute after he won a penalty when Cash fouled him in the area.

Read also Hakim Ziyech inspires Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals after hard-fought victory over Sheffield United

The Spurs skipper stepped up to convert the resulting spotkick, unerringly smashing the ball into the bottom corner.

Efforts by they homeside to spring a comeback proved futile as Spurs remained resolute for the remainder of the match to claim a vital win.

The victory lifted them to sixth on the Premier League charts with 48 points, just three off fourth-placed Chelsea.

Ibitoye Shittu is an award winning Sports Journalist with more than 10 years experience in News-writing, reporting and Public Relation. He is an HND and B.SC holder of Mass Communication and can be reached on Twitter @Ibishittu

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General