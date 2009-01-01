Home | News | General | Kelechi Iheanacho scores brace as Leicester City destroy Man United in FA Cup quarterfinals

- Leicester City vs Man United saw the Red Devils sent packing from the FA Cup in the fourth round

- Kelechi Iheanacho scored a stunning brace to help his side secure a 3-1 comfortable win at the King Power Stadium

- The Foxes are now due to to take on Southampton at Wembley Stadium in the last four for a chance to reach the finals

Leicester City are through to the FA Cup semi-finals after eliminating Man United from the competition on the evening of Sunday, March 21.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a brace to help his side secure a 3-1 comfortable win at the King Power Stadium. Photo by Ian Walton.

Source: Getty Images

The Foxes stunned United 3-1 at the King Power Stadium to secure a place in the last four for the first time since 1982.

Nigerian star Kelechi Iheanacho emerged the match hero for Leicester, scoring a sensational brace to inspire his side to victory.

The Red Devils came into the match off a 1-0 win over AC Milan that sent them to the quarter finals of the Europa League.

However, they were unable to build on the momentum as they fell against a bouyant Leicester side.

Despite the Red Devils starting the match well in the early minutes, Leicester quickly settled in and should have taken an the lead in the 17th minute after Iheanacho forced Dean Henderson into spectacular save.

Jamie Vardy also went close a minute later with a half-chance, but his low shot was blocked by Harry Maguire.

However, the hosts kept pushing for the opener, and eventually had their efforts pay off in the 24th minute after Iheanacho made it 1-0 following a howler from Fred.

Mason Greenwood drew United level in the 38th minute, only for homeside to restore their lead in the 52nd minute through Youri Tielemans.

Iheanacho made it 3-1 in the 78th minute, heading home from just a few yards out to send his side to the semis.

Brendan Rodgers' men are now due to to take on Southampton at Wembley Stadium as Chelsea, who are the other semi-finalists entertain Man City in the other semi.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was named among the hottest players currently in the English Premier League.

In their weekly Power Rankings table, listed the Nigerian in number 6 following his performance in Leicester City’s mauling of bottom team Sheffield United over the weekend.

The 24-year-old grabbed his first Premier League hat-trick on Sunday, March 14, helping the Foxes defeat Sheffield United 5-0.

Ibitoye Shittu is an award winning Sports Journalist with more than 10 years experience in News-writing, reporting and Public Relation. He is an HND and B.SC holder of Mass Communication and can be reached on Twitter @Ibishittu

