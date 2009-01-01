Home | News | General | Arsenal come from 3 goals down and force West Ham to a Draw in a dramatic comeback at London Stadium

- West Ham United vs Arsenal treated fans to a thrilling performance as both sides shared the spoils at the London Stadium

- Alexander Lacazette scored late in the second half to inspire his side to a dramatic comeback against their city rivals

- The draw afforded the Gunners with a rare chance to move to ninth on the log with 42 points, nine off the top four

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Arsenal failed to return to winning ways on Sunday, March 21, as they drew 3-3 against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The hosts surrendered a 3-0 lead during the thrilling Premier League meeting to allow the Gunners to stage a dramatic comeback.

Alexander Lacazette headed home late in the second half to add on earlier own goals from the home side to salvage a point.

Read also Hakim Ziyech inspires Chelsea to FA Cup semifinals after hard-fought victory over Sheffield United

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Hammers had a flying start to the encounter, with in-form loanee Jesse Lingard scoring the opener in the 15th minute with a spectacular finish off Michail Antonio's assist.

Alexandre Lacazette scoring a late minute goal for Arsenal in their 3-3 draw against West Ham at the London Stadium. Photo by Justin Tallis/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Jarrod Bowen doubled the advantage two minutes later, this time Lingard being the provider after he slipped it into his teammates who fired a low shot past Bernd Leno to make it 2-0.

Tomas Soucek scored the home side's third shortly after the half-hour mark after Arsenal lost the ball in their own defensive third to allow Coufal to pump a cross to Antonio who eventually set up the goalscorer.

However, despite taking the comfortable lead, David Moyes' men helped the Gunners draw one back in the 38th minute after Soucek directed the ball into his own net.

The visitors put their hosts under more pressure in the second half, with Craig Dawson scoring another own goal to offer the north Londoners a glimpse of hope.

Read also Lionel Messi's brace inspires Barcelona to massive victory over tough La Liga opponent at Camp Nou

Mikel Arteta's wards completed their comeback in the 82nd minute, with Lacazette heading home from Nicolas Pepe's beautiful cross.

The two teams eventually shared the spoils, with West Ham missing out on a chance to close in on Chelsea in fourth.

Arsenal, meanwhile, climbed to ninth with 42 points, nine points off a Champions League spot.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea booked their spot in the FA Cup semis after claiming a 2-0 hard-fought win over struggling Sheffield United on Sunday, March 21, at Stamford Bridge.

The match came at a time the Blues are enjoying a revival under Thomas Tuchel who remain unbeaten since taking charge.

The unbeaten run includes their 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico that booked them a slot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League earlier in the week.

Oluwatomiwa is a sports editor with Legit.ng. He has over eight years of field and office experience in the media industry. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2014 with HND in Mass Communication. Connect with him on Twitter @TomiwaBabalola.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General