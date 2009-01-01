Home | News | General | Adolfo Gaich shines as Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus suffer crucial defeat amid Serie A title chase

- Adolfo Gaich scores the only goal that helped Benevento beat Juventus at the Allianz Stadium

- The Argentine struck from the edge of the 18-yard box after benefiting from Arthur's poor clearance

- Pirlo's men remain 10 points behind current log leaders Inter Milan after 27 Serie A games this term

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Juventus' chances of winning their 10th Serie A title suffered yet another major setback following their disappointing 1-0 defeat to 16th place Benevento at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, March 21.

Having crashed out of the Champions League, the Old Lady came guns-blazing with a strong squad in a bid to close the gap on the current table-toppers Inter Milan.

However, they were so unlucky in the fixture as Cristiano Ronaldo struck the bar once while all other of his efforts failed to materialise.

Read also Angry Mourinho walks into Dinamo Zagreb's dressing room after Spurs' Europa League exit and did something surprising

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

But a single strike from Adolfo Gaich in the 69th minute ensured the visitors claimed maximum victory as the home team was condemned to its fourth defeat of the Italian League season.

Cristiano Ronaldo showing incredible skills during Juventus' 1-0 defeat to Benevento at the Allianz Stadium. Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC

Source: Getty Images

Coach Andrea Pirlo's men remain third after 27 rounds of games with 55 points - 10 points inferior to Inter Milan as the season continues to wind down gradually.

Brazil midfielder Authur gave the ball away after attempting to clear the danger close to his 18-yard box but his clearance went straight to the 22-year-old Argentine who then sent the ball into the net.

Like the champions that they are, Juventus fought back to salvage at least a point for themselves but the away side kept their cool and refused to bow to pressure.

With their recent outcome, the defending champions will now be hoping that Inter drop points in a bid to keep the gap reasonable while they continue to challenge for the silverware.

Read also Thiago Silva spotted doing this at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea's Champions League win over Atletico Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has taken a swipe on critics following Juventus’s shocking and early exit from this season’s UEFA Champions League.

The Italian press as well as other critics are upset with the Portuguese saying he betrayed his teammates following his performance that saw Juventus get knocked out of the Champions League by FC Porto.

Ronaldo was blamed from left, right, and centre for jumping in a ‘wall’ which allowed Sergio Oliviera grabbed his second goal for Porto from a 30-yard freekick.

Oluwatomiwa is a sports editor with Legit.ng. He has over eight years of field and office experience in the media industry. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2014 with HND in Mass Communication. Connect with him on Twitter @TomiwaBabalola.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General