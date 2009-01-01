Home | News | General | Man United flop set to cause transfer war between Barcelona and Paris Saint German this summer

- PSG have joined the chase for former Man United striker Memphis Depay

- The Dutchman will be out of contract with Olympique Lyon at the end of this season

- Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has been earlier linked with a move for his countryman

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Memphis Depay has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona this summer.

The former Manchester United has earlier been linked with a move to Camp Nou shortly after the appointment of Ronald Koeman last summer.

But the financial crisis caused by the deadly coronavirus forced the Catalans to abandon the move after failing to reach an agreement with Olympique Lyon.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The forward will become a free agent at the end of this campaign and the Ligue 1 defending champions have made him their priority transfer target for next season.

Read also Barcelona president Laporta sends crucial message to Lionel Messi amid plots to exit Camp Nou

Memphis Depay in action for Olympique Lyon during their French League clash against Olympique Marseille in February. Photo by Alexandre Dimou/Icon Sport

Source: Getty Images

However, Depay's reunion with Koeman might be threatened this season with PSG showing interest in the former United star.

When he was asked about his future last December, Memphis told reporters according to SoccerLaduma that:

“To be honest, we have a great team here and I am focused here because I do not know what will happen next year. All that I know, is that I am a Lyon player and captain.

"I am here to win matches, to be important for the team. I do not have in my head what my future will be. I am 100% focused here.

"What will happen in the future, we will see… I don’t have anything to say on that. I am here now, lots of clubs could be interested.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona may have been handed an opportunity to sign Dutchman Memphis Depay for as low as £4.5 million next month.

Read also European giants confirm interest in signing Cristiano Ronaldo

The 26-year-old forward has been linked with a move to the Nou Camp since the arrival of Ronaldo Koeman in the summer.

However, the Catalans were unable to sign him back then due to the financial crisis they are encountering due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Oluwatomiwa is a sports editor with Legit.ng. He has over eight years of field and office experience in the media industry. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2014 with HND in Mass Communication. Connect with him on Twitter @TomiwaBabalola.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General