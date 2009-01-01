Home | News | General | Real Madrid superstar stuns after wearing funny attire on his wedding day

- Andriy Lunin, Real Madrid star, gets married wearing a tracksuit

- The former Zorya Luhansk tied the knot with his partner earlier this weekend in Spain

- Lunin signed for Real Madrid three years ago and has failed to break into the team since then

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin got married to his long-time partner Anastasia in style as he was spotted wearing a tracksuit for the wedding.

The 22-year-old Ukrainian dropped a picture confirming the development to his over 430k Instagram followers after a low-key ceremony in the Spanish capital earlier this weekend.

In the post, the shot-stopper and his new wife posed for pictures - one with his spouse holding a bouquet and the other where they displayed their certificate. He accompanied the post with the message that reads:

"A very special and important day in our life. I love you."

Andriy Lunin during one of Real Madrid training sessions before La Liga clash against Huesca in February. Photo by Pressinphoto / Icon Sport

Source: Getty Images

The goalkeeper's bride while also sharing her post on the social media platform adorned it with lovely words for the football stay, saying:

"Husband, love you. The best day of my life."

SunSport reports that Anastasia is an Instagram model, who has featured in magazines in Ukraine, even on a cover with Lunin.

The report further claims that no one knows how long they have been together, but they live with each other in Madrid.

Lunin joined Los Blancos in 2018 from Zorya Luhansk, and he has since been loaned out three times - initially to Leganes and Valladolid, the keeper spent last season with Oviedo.

But he was recalled to the Real squad this season to provide back up to number one Thibault Courtois. Lunin has played only once this campaign, as Real were upset in the Copa Del Rey, shocked by third-tier side CD Alcoyano 2-1.

