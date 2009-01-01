Home | News | General | Nigerian Star who denied Juventus victory earlier this season scores 13th Serie A goal for top European club

- Simeon Nwankwo increases Serie A goals tally to 13 after Bologna defeat

- The Nigerian star converted a penalty in the first half to complement Messias' goal in the first half

- However, they failed to hold on to the goals as they suffered their 21st defeat of the season in the game

Nigerian attacker Simeon Nwankwo was on target for his Italian League club FC Crotone in their 3-2 defeat to Bologna at the Stadio Ezio Scida earlier this weekend.

The 28-year-old forward who has made 28 Serie A appearances for The Pythagoreans found the back of the net from the spot in the 40th minute.

His goal came eight minutes after Junior Messias had opened the scoring for the home team all in the opening half of the encounter.

Having put up a superb performance in the first half, Simy and his teammates went to sleep all through the second half as they leaked three goals in the remaining 28 minutes.

Simy Nwankwo in contention for the ball with Jerdy Schouten during Crotone's 3-2 defeat to Bologna at Stadio Comunale Ezio Scida on March 20. Photo by Maurizio Lagana

Source: Getty Images

Adama Soumaoro got the first for the visitors in the 62nd minute while a goal each from Jerdy Schouten and Andreas Skov Olsen in the 70th and 84th minutes sealed the dramatic comeback for the guests as they ran off with maximum points.

The defeat has further compounded coach Serse Cosmi's men's struggles as they sit at the base of the log with 15 points after 28 matches.

In spite of their relegation battle, the Nigerian star has managed to score 13 goals and created one assist in all 28 appearances he has made in the Serie A this campaign.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Simeon Nwankwo was on target twice as Crotone claim an emphatic Serie A victory 4-1 over Benevento at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday, January 17.

The 28-year-old Super Eagles forward has now recorded six goals in 18 Italian League appearances this campaign.

Though his side is still rock-bottom on the table with 12 points, a few more wins will catapult them out of the relegation zone.

