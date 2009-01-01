Home | News | General | Erling Haaland finally reveals the club he will join amid fierce interest among Man United, Chelsea, others

- Erling Haaland has attracted interest from top European clubs thanks to his impressive goalscoring form at Dortmund

- Man United, rivals City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all thought to be interested in the services of the Norwegian

- The youngster reportedly prefers Real as his dream destination as a long term replacement for Karim Benzema

Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland is reportedly ready to snub a switch to the Premier League and move to Real Madrid instead.

Haaland is currently Europe's most in-demand player, with numerous clubs lining up bids in the summer.

The Norwegian hotshot has enjoyed a significant rise to prominence over the last couple of days, thanks to his impressive goalscoring heroics.

It is understood the youngster has a release clause of €75million in his current deal with Dortmund which is set to be active in a little over a year's time.

However, the German giants are said to be open to the idea of letting him go at the end of the season for a higher transfer fee, putting a number of European football heavyweights on red alert.

In the Premier League for instance, Man United, rivals City, Chelsea and, Liverpool are all thought to be interested in the 20-year-old.

The four clubs will, however, have to contend with competition from La Liga side, Real Madrid, who are thought to be keen on a move as well.

Despite United losing the Norway international last January, they are still keen to have him this summer.

City, on the other hand, are looking to sign Haaland as a replacement for Sergio Aguero who is set for the exits.

Chelsea, too, feel confident of landing the youngster as they already have a ready-made space upfront as Thomas Tuchel looks to strengthen his attack line.

But Metro UK citing Marca reports, Haaland favours a move to Real Madrid instead as they represent his dream destination.

The former RB Salzburg star will be expected to fill the boots of Karim Benzema who has entered the twilight years of his football career.

Despite the Frenchman appearing not to be slowing down, he is due to turn 34 later in the year, pointing at a need for Real to line up a replacement.

