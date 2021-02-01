Ekiti by-election: APC condemns violence, killing

The Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress,(APC) has condemned the violence that characterised Saturday’s House of Assembly by-election into Ekiti East Constituency 1, which claimed three lives.

Mr Sam Oluwalana, the chapter`s Caretaker Director of Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti, that the violence and killings were needless.

“The APC condemned the needless and unwarranted shootings by suspected thugs at unit 7, ward 7 of Omuo-Ekiti, in Ekiti East Local Government Area.