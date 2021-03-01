Iheanacho scores twice as Leicester beat Man Utd to reach FA Cup semi-finals
Nigerian and Leicester city Forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has sent the foxes to a semi-final berth with a scintillating brace that saw Leicester city overpower Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinal match
Manchester United beaten 3-1 by Leicester in FA Cup quarter-finals, with Iheanacho scoring two goals and Telemans with a goal to restore the lead for the foxes after Manchester United equalised.
Manchester United missed out on another opportunity to end their four-year trophy drought as Leicester beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men 3-1 on Sunday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.
The in-form Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice for the Foxes with Youri Tielemans also on the scoresheet for Leicester, who will face Southampton in the last four.
Vanguard News Nigeria
