Iheanacho scores twice as Leicester beat Man Utd to reach FA Cup semi-finals



Leicester can trust Iheanacho to deliver ― Sutton

Nigerian and Leicester city Forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has sent the foxes to a semi-final berth with a scintillating brace that saw Leicester city overpower Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinal match

Manchester United beaten 3-1 by Leicester in FA Cup quarter-finals, with Iheanacho scoring two goals and Telemans with a goal to restore the lead for the foxes after Manchester United equalised.

Manchester United missed out on another opportunity to end their four-year trophy drought as Leicester beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men 3-1 on Sunday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

The in-form Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice for the Foxes with Youri Tielemans also on the scoresheet for Leicester, who will face Southampton in the last four.

Details Shortly..,

Vanguard News Nigeria 

