EXPOSED! Adekunle Gold Allegedly Cheated On Simi While She Was Pregnant, See Who He Cheated With (Photo)
- 59 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Rumours making the rounds is that singer Adekunle Gold was cheating on his wife Simi while the later was pregnant with their baby..
Popular Instagram blog Gistloversblog recently called out a certain model Teminikan who apparently is the lady Adekunle Gold has been reportedly cheating on Simi with.
According to Gistloversblog, Adekunle Gold and Teminikan have been having “knacks” while he was on set for his music video.
Nigerians are shocked to have heard the news and have been reacting to it as the singer is currently trending.
Gistlover on Instagram says Adekunle Gold is cheating on Simi. I'm not sure I believe ???? pic.twitter.com/evXfETQiR8— Baba Dudu ???? (@BlvckDotun) March 21, 2021
Omo even adekunle gold dey cheat????????????shaa the girl fine but why na? You’re fuckin married ???????? pic.twitter.com/XJWetRBCO2— rebecks???? (@rebe_cks) March 21, 2021
Me I sha know that the Adekunle Gold story gist is fake sha but make we dey catch cruise dey go. As per gist no dey town— Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) March 21, 2021
Lol the same blog that said banky was cheating on adesua and toolz and captain are divorced, and had no proof of omotola "cheating" is the one you're taking serious cos he said Adekunle gold is cheating on simi? OK— Daughter of Zion (@TosinToyin_) March 21, 2021
Well if you are wondering why Adekunle Gold is trending , Below is the gist ….. pic.twitter.com/26AXxLgZtY— ????EZE_IMO©️???? (@AkiMarlin) March 21, 2021
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles