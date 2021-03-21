Home | News | General | Messi and Dest score two apiece as Barcelona blitz Real Sociedad
Messi and Dest score two apiece as Barcelona blitz Real Sociedad



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
Barcelona have produced a clinic in precision play in the final third to hammer Real Sociedad 6-1 in their LaLiga clash this evening..

Lionel Messi marked his record-breaking appearance for the Catalan club with a brace, while Sergino Dest also notched two goals. Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele also found the back of the net for the visitors..

Ander Barrenetxea scored a stunning consolation goal for Sociedad, but it was a night to forget for Imanol Alguacil’s men. Barcelona close within a point of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table with their fifth win on the bounce in the league.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

