Messi and Dest score two apiece as Barcelona blitz Real Sociedad

Barcelona have produced a clinic in precision play in the final third to hammer Real Sociedad 6-1 in their LaLiga clash this evening..
Lionel Messi marked his record-breaking appearance for the Catalan club with a brace, while Sergino Dest also notched two goals. Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele also found the back of the net for the visitors..
Ander Barrenetxea scored a stunning consolation goal for Sociedad, but it was a night to forget for Imanol Alguacil’s men. Barcelona close within a point of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table with their fifth win on the bounce in the league.
