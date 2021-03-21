Home | News | General | “I can’t breathe, help” – Davido cries out, Zlatan Ibile, Cubana Chief priest, others, react
“I can’t breathe, help” – Davido cries out, Zlatan Ibile, Cubana Chief priest, others, react



Nigerian singer, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido has sparked reactions on social media after he called out for help..

altalt

The award winning singer, took to Instagram to disclose that he’s having problems breathing.

“I can’t breathe, help” – Davido tweeted.

Reacting to this, Zlatan Ibile asked fans where he can get oxygen to give the singer.

“Where can I buy oxygen please?”, Zlatan Ibile wrote.

Cubana Chiefpriest wrote;
“Nobody badder”

Cdq wrote;
“Pele eyan na the choker”.

Tunegees wrote;
“You don’t have the facilities for breathing big man”.

Amahs Gramm wrote!
“No go die ooo, you never win Grammy”

altalt
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

