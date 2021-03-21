Home | News | General | Mercy Johnson reacts as actress Toyin Abraham openly speaks on her husband, Prince Odi Okojie and their marriage
Mercy Johnson reacts as actress Toyin Abraham openly speaks on her husband, Prince Odi Okojie and their marriage



  • 2 hours 27 minutes ago
Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie has reacted after her fellow actress, Toyin Abraham penned down a message to her husband, Prince Okojie..

Toyin Abraham, in her message appreciated Mercy’s husband, Prince Okojie over his kind gesture towards her.

Speaking on his marriage to Mercy Johnson, Toyin Abraham thanked him for being such an amazing person, and for always making his wife, Mercy Johnson smile.

Reacting to this, Mercy Johnson showered blessings on her, saying happiness will never depart from her home. She also extended her regards to Toyin’s husband, Kolawole.

“We love you big. Oshe gan. Happiness and celebration will never cease from your home”, she wrote.

