See The Unspeakable Things This Man Went Through in an Attempt to Travel Through a Desert (Video below)



It is no doubt that an average Nigerian youth wants to get out of the country to find greener pastures abroad.

This can also be confirmed looking at the state of the nation.

However, many youths are desperate to do this and as a result they look for unimaginable means to achieve this.

In this viral video, a young man narrates his ‘ugly experience’ as he desperately tried to leave the shores of the country to Europe through the desert.

Watch his confession below:

