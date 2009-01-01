Home | News | General | Why we tried to kill Ortom - Militia group claims responsibility for attack on Nigerian governor

- Reactions have continued to trail the gun attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state

- A shadowy group, known as FUNAM, has made an official statement about the incident.

- The group justified the assault on the Nigerian governor

A group, the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack on the convoy of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

According to PM News, the shadowy group in a statement by one Umar Amir Shehu claimed that the attack was an assassination attempt on the governor.

FUNAM claimed that it carried out the assault as revenge for the governor’s actions against the Fulani people.

It said 11 of its members executed that raid, noting that the governor escaped because of a slight technical communication error.

FUNAM said:

“Our courageous fighters carried out this historic attack to send a great message to Ortom and his collaborators: Where ever you are, once you are against Fulani long term interest, we shall get you down. This is a clear warning. We hope those who take us for granted will get the indisputable message.''

The group also threatened to sponsor attacks on Ortom, any state or individual that opposes the implementation of Rural Grazing Area (RUGA).

However, Legit.ng could not ascertain if FUNAM exists in reality, or whether the statement emanated from s a fifth columnist group.

