PDP governors condemn attack on Ortom, say it’s an invitation to anarchy

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sunday condemned in strong terms, the reported attack on Benue state governor, Dr Samuel Ortom by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal in a statement he personally signed on behalf of his colleagues yesterday warned that “any attempt to harm any Nigerian will be viewed by the forum as an attempt on all of us.”

The statement read: “We believe strongly that any dispute or perceived dispute should be and must be resolved amicably without resort to violence. Nigeria is not the Banana Republic, even though certain retrogressive elements and centrifugal forces are trying to consign Nigeria into a failed state.

“It remains the primary responsibility of government, especially the federal government, who have a monopoly of the coercive forces of the state, to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people, however low or high.

“Every Nigerian deserves equal protection of the laws. Every citizen is entitled to freedom of speech and free exercise of all rights guaranteed in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, subject only to the law.

“Nigeria is still a democracy and a nation of laws and not men. Nobody, or group however highly placed should take the laws into their hands, even though some highly placed federal government ministers seem to have surrendered to the nefarious activities of miscreants and mischief-makers, bent on destabilising the nation. Self-help is an invitation to anarchy and must be nipped in the bud.

“The PDP governors are solidly united and are behind His Excellency, Governor Dr Samuel Ortom and will do the utmost to defend the rights and prerogatives of the Benue people who elected him.

“We expect the security agencies and other authorities of the state to investigate this matter swiftly and thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“Enough is clearly enough.”

