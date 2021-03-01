Home | News | General | BFA & Co Legal completes new ambassadorial deals for Kiddwaya, Khafi

Kiddwaya – Khafi

BFA & Co Legal led by entertainment lawyer, Bobo Ajudua have closed a new ambassadorial deal with men’s clothing brand, BoohooMAN for reality TV star, Terseer Kiddwaya.

Also closed is a deal with prophylactic production brand Durex.

Ajudua who also takes care of the legal needs of pop star Davido, is one of the few entertainment lawyers in the country making his mark in the entertainment industry.

Announcing the deal, BFA & Co Legal said it is a demonstration of how far Kiddwaya has come since he left the house and the strides he has taken to cement his place where it matters.

Kiddwaya speaking on the new deal said, “I left Nigeria for the UK when I was 6 years old and went to boarding school for a long period of time.”

“The UK is a big part of me. The British culture plays a big role in who ‘Kidd’ is today. It’s always been one of my dreams to make it big over there.

“Now, Nigeria has played a major role in providing me with the platform and for that I will be forever grateful.

“This particular deal is special to me because it’s closer to home.

“It’s Kiddwaya to the world. WDG to the world. Benue to the world.

“I’d like to thank my team for working day and night to make things like this happen. We are only just getting started!”

In a related development, BFA & Co Legal also closed a deal with Hot Coffee Books Limited on behalf of Khafi K Ekpata in respect of a book whose title is yet to be disclosed.

Tailored after her popular youtube series, titled A Cup of Khafi, she shares her experiences while encouraging a positive outlook to life and the challenges that people come across.

An excited Khafi said she can’t wait to share the experience with both her fans and the general public.

Vanguard News Nigeria

