Blue Diamonds set to unveil mobile money app

Blue Diamonds, a leading multipurpose Investment and fund management organisation that provides a wide range of financial services is set to unveil its mobile application called the Smart Blue Money Mobile App.

According to the company, in Nigeria and across the world, technology has remained imminent in supporting innovative services to make life easier and better, and that is why a smart, convenient and accessible Mobile Money Application called Smart Blue Money Mobile App was built to assist the financial independence of several persons who are being faced with issues of financial management and inclusion.

During a press review with the MD/CEO of Blue Diamonds Hon. Raphael Chukwujekwu, he said that with the current inflation, leaving money in the Bank is not a smart idea. According to him, with offices in Abuja, Asaba, Lagos and Port Harcourt, Blue Diamonds Investment plans pays better interest than the Banks.

“The Smart Blue Money Mobile Applications, which will be officially launched soon will make accessing Innovative Financial Services Easier. We realised that the New Mobile Money Application has been carefully designed to help people activate automated or manual savings and withdrawal with interest, invest and eventually earn reasonable returns from their various investments opportunities which includes the Silver, Gold, Diamond, Starter, Premium and Platinum Packages to ensure big returns for investors, land banking, receive money or payments through QR scan code, transfer money to any bank or financial institution and pay for utility bills like power, cable TV subscription, airtime and data”.

Speaking further, he noted that the features and packages provided on the Mobile App especially with projected saving towards owning houses, lands, rent payment, wedding occasions, pilgrimage travels, retirement, school fees, birthdays, trustfunds and other attractive accessibility features like finger print or mobile number logins and to enable the standard two-factor authentication to ensure an assured security system is user friendly.

Ahead of its official launch on Saturday 27th March 2021, Smart Blue Money Mobile App is providing free airtime vouchers for the first 100 users who downloads the App, free data for the first 100 referrals, a 1.25percent welcome bonus for the first 500 Smart Savers and 2.5percent activation bonus for the first 500 Investors.

