Man drowns in open water in Kano
Man drowns in open water in Kano



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 56 minutes ago
A 25-year-old man, Anas Abdusalam, died on Sunday in open water at Garin Bature Village, Bichi Local Government Area.

This is contained in a statement issued by Alhaji Saminu Yusuf, the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service.

“We received a distress call from a police officer, Yahuza Muhammad, about the incident at about 2.05 p.m.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about to bring the corpse out of the water.

“Abdulsalam’s corpse was handed over to the representative of ward head of Gidan Bature Village, Sha’aibu Isma’il,’’ he said in the statement.

The PRO said the cause of the death was being investigated.

He advised parents to stop their wards from going to open water to swim.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

