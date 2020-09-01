Home | News | General | APC condemns attack on Ortom, urges collaboration with security operatives  
FG partners AFAN, Chinese investors on irrigation farming to enhance rice production
PDP govs demand immediate investigation into alleged attempt on Ortom’s life

APC condemns attack on Ortom, urges collaboration with security operatives  



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 28 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stressed the need for all to collaborate with security operatives to end criminality in all forms in the country.

The party said this in a statement by Senator John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), on Sunday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe said this while condemning Saturday’s attack on the convoy of Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

He, however, thanked God for Ortom’s safety and praised his security details for repelling the attack.

He expressed confidence that the security services would do everything to unravel the criminals behind the attack and bring them to book.

“The APC reiterates that we must all collaborate to end criminality in all forms, a crime is a crime and should not be politicised in any way,” he said.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 200