COVID-19 Vaccine: Battle, not over yet — Oyetola charges citizens

Gboyega Oyetola

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has charged the people of the state not to lose their guard in the fight against Covid-19.

This is as he also disabused the minds of many who still believe in conspiracy theories surrounding Covid-19 vaccination.

The Governor spoke through his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon Olatunbosun Oyintiloye when he visited some worship centres in Ilesa in continuation of the campaign against Covid-19 at the weekend.

In his words”We are here to reawaken the consciousness of the public to the reality that Covid-19 is still much alive and yet to be defeated.

“Although there’s hope for us as a society due to the recent discovery of Covid-19 vaccine, this is not a reason for us to jettison all the protocols as stipulated by the government.

“It, therefore, behoves on all of us to adhere strictly to the rules such as the wearing of the nose, use of alcohol-based sanitiser, social distance, among other measures that can help in averting community transmission.

There is also a false narrative about the covid-19 vaccine, some said it is harmful, that is not true I appeal to you all to embrace the opportunity of the vaccine because it offers us hope for a safe society that is free of coronavirus”, he added.

Speaking during the program, the minister in charge of the Sacred Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Idasa Ilesa, Elder Apostle Michael Olatunji and Pastor Isaac Fakunle of the Apostolic Church of Nigeria, Oke Ooye Ilesa commended the Oyetola led administration for its swift action in the containment of the pandemic, they promised to support the government in its quest to ensure a virus-free state.

Other churches visited include, Victory life Chapel International, Imo, Ilesa and St. John Anglican Cathedral, Iloro Ilesa.

