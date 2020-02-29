Home | News | General | Grandpa and his young bride send social media into frenzy with their kisses, video goes viral

- A grandfather's love with his new bride has got social media talking after their video emerged on Instagram

- The old man could be seen kissing his new bride so passionately as they sealed their wedding vows

- Guests at the wedding ceremony couldn't keep calm as they could be heard cheering and applauding the couple

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A video of a grandfather and his young bride has emerged on social media in which the couple could be seen sealing their wedding vows with kisses.

In the video that was shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial, the groom gazed into his bride's eyes with so much love as he ran his fingers on her cheeks before kissing her so passionately.

Guests could be heard cheering and applauding as the kissing went on.

Read also 6 doctor friends light up social media with adorable group photo, Nigerian men shoot their shots

The couple recently got social media talking with video of their passionate kisses. Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Social media users took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the marriage.

@keledirichi wrote:

"This man is romantic yo, see how he got her in the mood 1st."

@sisilola_dr commented:

"If he doesn't do this for me, then we cancel the wedding."

@kwamezack_ said:

"This isn’t fair, the old men are marrying the sexy and young girls in our generation"

@real_mercyeke wrote:

"I don't know about y'all but I cringed at that kiss. So improper."

@rthonokoropaulinus commented:

"Marry ur age mate you no gree...see wetin you cause for urself."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Legit.ng previously reported that an 85-year-old elderly man tied the knot with his female partner in a beautiful wedding ceremony and images of their special nuptials went viral.

Breya M. Johnson with Twitter name @TheBlackLayers splashed images of her grandfather and his bride after their admirable wedding.

Read also Nigerian woman celebrates getting divorced, many react as she thanks court for making it happen

Photos of the elderly couple at their wedding are fast trending and they have become an internet sensation following news of their leap wedding on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

-----

Tunde Ososanya, a Legit.ng editor, is a graduate of Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism. He's passionate about what he does and finds fulfillment in informing the people. Ososanya is the author of Later Tonight: a Collection of Short Stories.

You can follow him on Twitter: @TundeOsosanya

Source: Legit Nigeria

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General