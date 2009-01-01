Home | News | General | Lady cries out, says she is tired of sleeping on the bare floor with her kid, Nigerians surprise her with bed

- A single mum had on Friday, March 19 taken to social media to cry out that she is tired of sleeping on the bare floor with her kid

- She said it is having an adverse effect on her daughter's health

- To her greatest surprise, kind-hearted social media users rallied support and surprised her

Social media has come to the rescue of a struggling single mum.

A yet-to-be-identified Nigerian lady had taken to Twitter on Friday, March 19 to passionately narrate how she and he only daughter sleep on the bare floor and how she is tired of it.

The single mum @LayomiOlawunmi went on to say that sleeping on the floor leaves her daughter exposed to cold and prayed to God to provide her need.

Her post got massive reactions from Nigerians. While some thought a potential fraudster was hiding behind the twitter account attempting to deceive unsuspecting members of the public, others sought ways to come to her aid.

@abiola_bg expressing reservations reacted:

"But you get phone to tweet? How much does a baby mattress cost again? Scammers oshi."

@Flame_dab offering to help said:

"Let me know how much a mattress of your choice will cost and send me an account number to send you the money."

@Lionheart_147 commented:

"Format everywhere. Bringing a child into the world when you are not ready is irresponsible."

However, in a subsequent tweet she made on Saturday, March 20, the elated mother-of-one shared pictures of her daughter smiling for the camera as she lay on their new bed.

@LayomiOlawunmi appreciated all who helped in getting her the bed and prayed for them. She also wished all those who doubted her well.

She wrote:

"I will forever be grateful to you all, God bless you all,am so happy that my baby girl is excited with the new bed, she's just so excited, God bless you all, everything u lay your hands on shall continue to prosper, and to those saying it's scam, it's well with you all."

Some reactions that greeted her appreciation post are as follows:

@DominicNdugirl said:

"God bless you And protect both of you sis, some of them don't know the challenges we face as single mom's please forgive some people for their ignorance God bless the givers."

@OritsFavour commented:

"So happy for u both,I pray d Lord wil raise helpers of destiny ur way.. Everything Wil be beautiful soonest.''

@sesedey remarked:

"God bless you and your family."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady stirred huge reactions on social media after she revealed that she got 500k from a stranger after her public appeal.

The young lady had taken to Twitter and wrote: "I need 500k God abeg."

Hours later, a random Twitter user slid into her DM to ask if he could transfer the money to her. @Temmmmssss shared screenshots of the conversation and the alert of N500,000 she received on her page.

