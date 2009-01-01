Home | News | General | Juventus director reveals club’s final decision over possible transfer of striker Cristiano Ronaldo

- Cristiano is being rumoured to leave Italian club Juventus at the end of this current campaign

- The striker is heavily linked with former clubs Real Madrid and Manchester United

- Juventus' director Paratici has however claimed that the Portuguese superstar is going nowhere

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has stated that striker Cristiano Ronaldo is going nowhere amid reports that the Portuguese might return to Spanish club Real Madrid.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been rumoured to leave the club following their early exit from the Champions League.

But according to Fabio Paratici who is Juventus’ sporting director, Ronaldo will remain at the club beyond this season despite concerns about the value for money he brings to the team, given his reported €55 million-per-year (£47m/$65m) wages.

The Old Lady also suffered a Serie A defeat at home to Benevento and the director has also thrown his weight of support for manager Andrea Pirlo.

Their chances of winning their 10th Serie A title suffered yet another major setback following their disappointing defeat to 16th place Benevento at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, March 21.

Paratici said via GOAL:

“We’ve decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s the best player in the world and we are holding on tight.

“We have a project that we started from last season, one game will not change our views or our strategy. This line continues and we are very happy with what we’ve done, so we’ll continue working to improve.”

Cristiano Ronaldo might temain at Juventus. Photo: Mattia Ozbot

Source: Getty Images

It had been suggested that Ronaldo might return to Real Madrid, which was not rubbished by Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain were mentioned as another potential club for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Italian outlet Tuttosport via Daily Mail however claimed that Los Blancos are more interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe to lead their attack.

But even if a move to Old Trafford is more likely than a return to the Bernabeu, United are set to look to other targets as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to rebuild his team back to a title-challenging force.

Their transfer strategy has tended to focus on younger players who fit Solskjaer's counter-attacking style of play, rather than established stars.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi is now the first man to reach 768 appearances for Catalan club Barcelona as he achieved the feat on Sunday, March 21, helping his side to a 6-1 win over Real Sociedad in the La Liga.

The Catalan giants named the same team that defeated Huesca, with the captain reaching a record appearance for the club surpassing club legend Xavi.

