Roman Reigns beats incredible opponent with help from Edge to retain WWE Fastlane Championship

- Roman Reigns, with the assistance of Edge, beat his opponent to remain as the WWE Universal champion

- WWE Fastlane 2021 saw interesting bouts but Roman Reigns emerged victorious against Daniel Bryan

- Reigns, Bryan and Edge all worked together in what looked like a Wrestlemania event

The WWE Fastlane 2021 saw Roman Reigns defeat Daniel Bryan to retain the WWE Universal Championship in style, but thanks to Edge’s intervention.

The encounter saw Roman Reigns faintly tap out to the Yes Lock, though neither the official or special enforcer Edge saw it.

It was Edge who broke up the submission in a steel chairshot to both Reigns and Bryan before storming off. Edge’s chairshot was a receipt for an accidental chairshot from Bryan to Edge.

The trio had worked together in building a likely WrestleMania main event. Bryan said after the event via Sports Illustrated via Forbes website:

“All that’s to say, I don’t think Edge and Roman need Daniel Bryan involved in the story. What I do think is exciting for the fans is that now there is a lot of doubt about the match you’re going to see at WrestleMania."

Bryan was similarly added to what would have been a disaster of a WrestleMania main event at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Meanwhile, WWE legend The Undertaker has said Shawn Michaels is wrestling's Greatest of All Time despite previously hating him at one point.

Undertaker snubbed himself and a string of other wrestling stars who would otherwise be regarded as the best of the best to hail Michaels as the greatest.

Roman Reigns celebrates one of his victories. Photo: Kris Connor

Source: Getty Images

The Dead Man as the retired wrestler was fondly known to his fans made the revelation while discussing his favourite match.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former WWE superstar Dalip Singh Rana AKA The Great Khali is the first person to make a Toyota look like a hatchback after posing for a picture beside the vehicle.

The 48-year-old Indian has returned to his home country a few years ago and he is spending time in his ancestral village.

And in a bid to remain active, Giant Singh is training upcoming local boys and enthusiasts - using the opportunity to keep fit.

