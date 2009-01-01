Home | News | General | Samia Suluhu Hassan: Kamala Harris celebrates Tanzania’s first female president

- US Vice President Kamala Harris assured President Samia Suluhu Hassanthat the US government will be ready to offer her support as she takes over as president

- Kamala's message comes at a time when it was believed that the late Magufuli had strained the relations between Tanzania and her international partners

- Suluhu was sworn in on Friday, March 19, making history as the first Tanzanian woman to be president

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Vice President of the United States of America Kamala Harris has honoured the newly sworn-in Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan who made history as the first woman to hold the office.

Kamala expressed her best wishes to Samia as she takes over from her predecessor, the late John Pombe Magufuli.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania when she took the oath of office on Friday, March 19.Photo: Yassin Juma

Source: Getty Images

Having made history as the first woman ever to be president, VP Harris was hopeful Samia is fit and will be steering the country in the right direction assuring her of the support from the US government.

Read also Africa gets new female leader as Samia Suluhu Hassan sworn in as 6th president of Tanzania

"Sending best wishes to @SuluhuSamia following her swearing-in as Tanzania's new President - the first woman to hold the office. The United States stands ready to work with you to strengthen relations between our countries," Kamala Harris said in a tweet sent on Saturday, March 20.

Kamala's message comes at a time when it was believed that Magufuli's regime had strained relations with the United States and other international partners.

The strained relations were owed to several instances including the lingering concerns around the 2015 Zanzibar elections, the 2020 polls that were marred with irregularities, and how the late Magufuli had handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Given her evident reserved nature, it is thought that Samia will be in a position to mend the perceived 'dented' relations Tanzania had with the outside world during the reign of her predecessor.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Samia was sworn in on Friday, March 19 as Tanzania's new president following the demise of Magufuli which she announced on Wednesday, March 17.

Read also President Buhari reacts to death of Tanzanian president

Samia who took took the oath of office as the sixth president of the country. The new president, dressed in red and black, then proceeded to inspect a guard of honour mounted by the Tanzania Defence Forces.

She hails from Zanzibar whose population is mainly made of Muslims.

Samia served as the vice president to the late Magufuli for six years since 2015 when they took over from the Jakaya Kikwete regime.

Before she was sworn in the president had served as a Member of Parliament for the Makunduchi constituency between 2010 and 2015 serving as a minister at the same time.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

------

Oluwatobi Bolashodun is a Legit.ng journalist with six years of working experience in the media industry. She graduated from Babcock University in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communication. Oluwatobi is a Current Affairs Editor, mostly writing on political, educational, and business topics. She uses her team spirit to encourage others to work hard.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General