Chinua Achebe's daughter remembers her daddy 8 years after his death, says she misses him

- Nwando, the daughter of Chinua Achebe, has again paid tribute to her dad as she expressed how much she would have loved to have him around

- Many people were in her comment section to share how her daddy's many works touched their lives

- Nwando called the great author her beloved as she said that Sunday, March 21 made it exactly eight years that he passed away

Nwando, the child of the outstanding African author, Chinua Achebe, has taken to her Twitter page to write about him eight years after he passed away.

In a post on Sunday, March 22, the woman called the Things Fall Apart author her best friend, saying she really misses him.

Nwando shared photos of the writer. In one of the snaps, she hugged her dad. It should be noted Chinua Achebe wrote many books before his death.

Months before he died, he published a nonfiction piece called There Was a Country, a rich commentary on the nation's civil war.

See the daughter's post below:

As at the time of writing this report, her post has received much attention on social media with 16,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@IshiUgbo said:

"He paved way for many, & many more to follow."

@Oluwaborifunmi2 said:

"Amen! That’s a cool remembrance of a genius!!!"

Many people said the man's legacy will always live on. Photo source: @NwandoAchebe, Eamonn McCabe

Source: Getty Images

@kenizito said:

"May his gentle soul continue to Rest In Peace."

@DuduRabome2006 said:

"Your dad was a great literary icon, read a number of his books at both sec & tertiary sch levels, he had such rich knowledge of the Igbo /African culture and tradition. In the literary world, his legacies are huge. May he continue to rest well."

@mkulima_korosho said:

"His legacy is lasting, you have had a good father indeed."

@Pacman0000 said:

"Extraordinarily great isn't be enough to describe him. You are truly blessed to be a product of such a martyr."

@brightosak said:

"His legacy lives on in you and in a million other individuals across the continents of the world. My prayers are for you and the family. Best wishes."

---

Joseph Omotayo writes for the human interest desk at Legit.ng. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University with a degree in Literature in English. He loves basketball and books. He tweets @omotayome.

