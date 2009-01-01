Home | News | General | Battle of Hermes bag: Toke Makinwa flaunts own collection after Mercy Eke bragged about owning two pieces

- Media personality Toke Makinwa recently gave fans a peek into her walk-in closet

- The radio girl focused on the part that housed some of her priced luxury bags

- Fans on social media had different things to say with many insinuating that she posted the clip in reaction to Mercy Eke

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, recently got members of the internet community talking after she showed off a section of her walk-in closet.

Makinwa recorded a video of the section that housed her collections of super-expensive luxury Hermes bags.

The radio girl while filming the clip asked her viewers if they also enjoy keeping the sacks that come with their expensive bags.

Makinwa added that she enjoys keeping things preserved.

Watch the clip below:

Toke Makinwa flaunts own collection of Hermes bag like Mercy Eke. Photo: @lindaikejiofficial/@realmercyeke

However, social media users who reacted to the clip could not help but notice that Makinwa’s post came shortly after reality star, Mercy Eke, shared a video and bragged about her two Hermes bags worth N7.3 and N9.6 million each.

Read some comments sighted below:

everybuddyeats said:

"Lol. Silent shade. Lord have Mercy!"

officialdorine22 said:

"Competition time."

horpzykay said:

"Battle of Hermès."

joycebabe_00 said:

"After mercy displayed her own then she suddenly feels threatened."

yez_iam_ruth said:

"Mercy don start battle o."

joycebabe_00 said:

"Madam Mercy did not call your name, rest already . Mercy been spraying pepper everywhere."

mystizinny said:

"See wetin lambo cause she is really queen of highlight."

glamsfreshng said:

"None of them carry original Hermes...will only believe it till I see the receipt of them one by one..from mercy,toke and the rest of them...una lie too much joor."

omaa_line said:

"See better Hermestoke d baddest in the game... she even have up to 6 Hermes but no shade...osheeyyyy."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Makinwa advised people against explaining themselves to others.

The celebrity media personality noted that people who love them don't need a reason to. She explained that having such a mindset is important for those who want to save their peace.

---

Adeyinka Odutuyo is an entertainment/lifestyle journalist at Legit.ng with over three years of working experience in the media industry.

He has a degree in Linguistics and Communication Studies from Osun State University, Osogbo. When he is not writing about celebrities, you will find him blogging about local Nigerian recipes on Instagram (@playfoodbyyinka)

