Iheanacho stuns teammate Ndidi, vows to give him N170 worth of gift to celebrate Leicester win over Man Utd

- Kelechi Iheanacho inspired Leicester City to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup

- The Red Devils crashed out of the competition in the quarter-final as the Foxes looked the better side

- Iheanacho says the feeling is great and the entire Leicester City squad is happy

Nigerian sensation Kelechi Iheanacho scored two goals as Leicester City knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final cracker which ended 3-1.

The Super Eagles striker promised to buy popular snack 'Gala' and then Fanta to celebrate the victory with his team-mate and compatriot Wilfred Ndidi.

Iheanacho was gifted the opening goal following a poor pass by Fred as the Nigerian rounded goalkeeper Dean Henderson before tucking he ball into the net.

Seven minutes into the second half Iheanacho did a one-two with Youri Tielemans who put Leicester 2-1 ahead.

And 12 minutes from time, Iheanacho headed home from Marc Albrighton’s free-kick to seal the win.

And speaking after the game, Iheanacho said via Daily Star:

“I can’t express the feeling – I feel great and the whole team are happy. We were waiting for this time and we’re into the FA Cup semi-final for the first time [in almost 40 years] so we’re happy.

“We focus on the next game and hopefully we can get to the final."

After his brace, Iheanacho has now overtaken legendary players like Didier Drogba, Alan Shearer, Robbie Keane, Heing-min Son and a host of others who have 12 goals in the history of the tourney.

He achieved the feat with lesser games - 13 goals in 18 games, compared to Ronaldo's reaching the same number after 26 matches. Scholes needed 47 appearances to match-up to the tally.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates with teammate Ndidi. Photo: Plumb Images

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea booked their spot in the FA Cup semis after salvaging a 2-0 hard-fought win over struggling Sheffield United on Sunday, March 21, at Stamford Bridge.

The match came at a time the Blues are enjoying a revival under Thomas Tuchel who remain unbeaten since taking charge.

The unbeaten run includes their 3-0 aggregate win over Atletico that booked them a slot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League earlier in the week.

