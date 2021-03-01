Home | News | General | Over 100 farmers trained by NALDA on irrigation rice farming in Niger

…flags off dry season farming on 417 hectares of land

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE National Agricultural Land Development Authority, NALDA, weekend, trained over 100 farmers on irrigation rice farming in Niger State ahead of 2021 dry season farming.

This was made known by the Coordinator, NALDA, Niger State, Aminu Umaru while speaking with journalists about the training in the Tunga Gana community in Paikoro local government area of Niger State

Umaru explained the motive of the training by NALDA, which was focused on irrigation rice farming and upland rice farming techniques.

He further stated that the training and knowledge imparted will help farmers in harnessing the water resources of River Kaduna, which was only used for fishing activities by members of the community, but the training, will also boost farming activities and create wealth for the farmers.

He said the dam used for the irrigation rice farming was made possible through the abandoned water dam many years ago embarked upon by River Basin Development Authority and promised that the programme will be sustained after the irrigation farming.

According to him over 70 hectares have already been ploughed with rice nursery already in place and that transplanting of the irrigation rice from the nursery will soon commence.

He added that with NALDA in the community, there are indications and expression of interest by young farmers who want to be trained as well in rice cultivation and how to handle farm tools and equipment, which all is provided by the agency to transfer agribusiness skill to them.

Meanwhile, he (Umaru) disclosed that over 10 pumping machines have been provided, including two tractors, 50 planters, sprayers, trans-planters, seedlings, gloves and other farming tools, which 10 women farmers from the community were also trained in the programme.

Meanwhile, NALDA has flagged off 2021 dry season farming in Tunga Gana, Niger State, on over 417 hectares of land farmers in the community-acquired located along River Kaduna bank.

The flag off was also done in five states with Niger State’s commencement of the season, and organic fertilizer from the rabbit farming scheme will be used for the planting project.

All are geared towards achieving President Muhammadu Buhari’s programme of accelerated food security and economic diversification.

