Home | News | General | Savings, pensions critical to national development –Expert
Reps demand arrest, prosecution of masterminds of assassination attempt on Ortom
Essential commodities are back

Savings, pensions critical to national development –Expert



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 53 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

´Pension Funds: Pensioners beg State Govts to implement increment

Pension Funds: Pensioners beg State Govts to implement increment

By Rosemary Iwunze

Managing Director, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Dave Uduanu,  has said that short-term and long-term savings are critical to development of countries around the world, noting that Nigeria is not an exception.

Uduanu stated this  during a  panel discussion at a virtual media engagement organised by the Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN)  where they deliberated on  ‘Impact of Financial Literacy on Youths.’

Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN) is part of Junior Achievement Worldwide, the world’s oldest and largest non-profit economic education organization operating in 120 countries.

Uduani who is a board member of JAN, said it is important that people learn how to save from young age, especially in the university years and this will go with them as they grow and develop into adulthood. He added that savings in banks are short term savings as they can be used for daily needs while long term savings are pensions meant for when people retire.

He said: “Savings  and pensions are  critical  to  national  development.  Pensions are the bedrock of the long term financial savings. The longer you save the better for you. What we are saying is that it is important that we start to save for our future while we are young than to wait for when it is too late. That is why at Sigma Pensions, we target university students and youth corps members for our catch them young programme.  

“Saving for pension is no magic. People should save enough money now so that when they retire, they can continue their lifestyle in retirement”.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 199