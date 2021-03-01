Home | News | General | “Pete Edochie is right, I won’t leave my husband if he cheats” – Lady says

Twitter user supports the opinion of veteran actor, Pete Edochie as she agrees to supply her husband with protection should in case he ever cheats..

Recall that a few weeks back, Pete Edochie aired his opinion in an interview pertaining to African women and their cheating husbands.

“If you think your husband leaves the house and says he is going on a tour and he is going to have an affair outside, put a packet of condom in his bag.

When he sees it, psychologically, he is going to think this woman has my interest at heart. If it is his intention to stray, he’ll pull himself together.” he said.

Pete Edochie supply condom

However, @Olakhisha is in support of this opinion as she makes it clear never to leave her marriage because of another woman.

She further disclosed that she may divorce him only on the basis of disrespectfully bringing the ‘other’ woman home.

The young lady also noted that she would give her husband packs of condoms so as to protect herself from contracting sexually transmitted diseases.

Here’s what she tweeted:

“Pete Edochie is right. I‘m not leaving my home because of another woman. I will only divorce my husband if he disrespectfully brings her home. I have said this severally, no way! Even the condom, I will supply him with it cuz I need to protect myself indirectly too”

“The earlier we realize that marriage is not all rosy the better for us. May we never end up with a partner (he/she) who brings shame to us. African setting won’t even let you leave your home cuz he cheated. So it’s not easy to walk away.”

“But as Africans, we are used to pretending. Let’s not deny the fact that many married women are aware that their husbands are cheating. Why are they still in the marriage? We all make divorce seem easy.”

See tweets below:

