Actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu slammed after announcing N25M fundraising for Ernest Asuzu’s burial
Nigerians have blasted the Nollywood actor, Emmanuel Ehumadu for disclosing intentions to raise the sum of 25 million for the burial and family welfare of the late Nollywood star, Ernest Asuzu..
The actor who disclosed this in an Instagram post complained about the rumours and criticism arising due to this but affirmed that in spite of this, they are not relenting with the initial fundraising agenda.
In his words:
“World People… No matter what one does some people will sit back and talk rubbish. While we the colleagues of late Ernest Asuzu are trying to raise funds for his burial, rumour already has this going on… Now iam taking upon myself to make sure we raise that 25million naira for his burial and family welfare… if you believe in this course, pls join me and let’s donate for his burial… if you want to donate, pls dm me for the account details. God bless you All.”
