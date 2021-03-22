Home | News | General | What This Man And His Herbalist Did To Mother And Child Will Make You Cry (Details below)

A 29 year old herbalist, Baoku Gbuyi, and a 27-year-old, Bricklayer Olamide Odulaja, have been captured by investigators of the Ogun state police order, over the slaughtering of a housewife Modupeola Folorunsho and her 4-year-old child Peter Folorunsho for money-making ritual.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, says the suspects were arrested following a report received at Ijebu Igbo division, from the victim’s husband, who reported on 14th of February 2021 that his wife and his son went out since the previous day and yet to return, and that efforts to locate her and the little boy didn’t yield any positive result.

Upon the report, a case of a missing person was incidental, and the DPO Ijebu Igbo division SP Kazeem Solotan detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the woman and her son

The detectives there and then embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to the arrest of Olamide Odulaja at Ibadan.

On interrogation, Olamide confessed that he and one herbalist abducted the victim and her son on the 13 of February 2021, and that the victim and her son were killed for money ritual at the house of the said herbalist. He stated further that, it was the herbalist who burnt the woman’s head which he used for him.

Upon his confession, detectives went after the herbalist who resides at Araromi street Japara Ijebu Igbo.

On getting to his resident, it was discovered that the herbalist has took to flight having heard about the arrest of Olamide. Subsequently, all the adjoining divisions were alerted to be on look out for the fleeing suspect. He was eventually traced to Kajola village, where he was arrested by the DPO Awa Ijebu with the assistance of hunters and local vigilantes.

On interrogation, the herbalist confessed that it was Olamide Odulaja who approached him for money making ritual following which he asked him to bring a head of human being as one of the material to be used. He stated further that they both conspired to abduct the woman and her son and slaughter them for that purpose. He confessed further that he burnt the woman’s head with some other herb material which he gave to Olamide to use. When asked about the little boy, he said that his head and remains was dumped inside a pit latrine.”the statement in part read

Abimbola said the state commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who commended his men for their display of investigative intelligence, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General