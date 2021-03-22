Home | News | General | SHAME: Evil Couple Drug And Rape Wife’s Friend In Hotel And Upload It Online (Details below)

A 32-year old man, Obinna Arthur and his wife, Chinyere Arthur have been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for their alleged involvement in the rape of his wife’s friend at a popular hotel in Egbeda, Lagos.

Scooper gathered that the couple, who reside at Ogundipe Street in Santos Layout in Akowonjo, Lagos, lured the victim to Greenland hotel in Egbeda where the victim was drugged and took into the hotel room where she was stripped, raped and the s*xual violation was recorded with a video phone.

Police source said the victim, after been lured to the hotel and drugged, the couple took her into the hotel room with the husband forcefully had s*x with her, while the wife was videoing the romp with her phone but covered her husband’s face from being seen in the video.

The police said after the dastardly act, the couple went ahead to download the act and shared it on the social media and among their neighbours.

The matter was reported to the police who later arrested the couple and charged them to court.

While the motive behind their alleged action was not disclosed by the suspects to the police, Scooper gathered that the victim was close to the wife before the incident happened.

At the Ejigbo Magistrates court where they were arraigned, they pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail.

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General