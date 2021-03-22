Home | News | General | SO SAD: Man Committs Suicide In Kano, Dropped Off Note Before Death Saying It Was God’s Plan (Details below)

Suicide cases have been on the rise nowadays over the years in Nigeria ranging from fustrated students in higher institutions, poor individuals who just want to end their lives, fustrated debtors, to other weird suicide news. However, Kano State is in the news, this time around for the wrong reasons as a reported case of suicide has been recorded in the state.

Reports has it that one man, Babagana Usman, 42, from Kano state, has committed suicide by hanging himself to the roof with a rope.

According to Edujandon.com News, Babagana Usman resided at Tsamiya area in Gezawa local government area, Kano State where he reportedly committed the suicide act on himself.

It was confirmed that he dropped a note that he indicated that he was the person that took his life and according to him, the act was instruction from God

Read the suicide note of Babagana Usman ( in hausa language)

See the translation of the suicide note of Babagana Usman in English.

It read, ” My death is from God, so no one should think another person did it”

Reports had it that Babagana Usman is a native of Borno State but got married in Babba.

However, the Deputy Supretendient of Police (DSP), Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa confirmed the incident of Babagana’ s suicide. He said that there is an ongoing investigation into the incident. He reminded everyone that the Police were really worried about the increasing number of suicides in Kano State.

What do you make of this unfortunate incident especially with the increase in suicides and other forms of violent activities in Nigeria recently?

