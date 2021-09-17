Home | News | General | Delta state govt to partner manufacturers on entrepreneurship development

Delta state government is still working on creating jobs through investment in entrepreneurship development

The state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, made this known on Wednesday, September 15 when he received a delegation

The delegation were executive members of Edo/Delta chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria

Asaba - Delta state government on Wednesday, September 15 expressed readiness to partner with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in developing youths in the state with skills and entrepreneurship development.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated his government’s intention when he received on a courtesy visit, the executive members of Edo/Delta chapter of the association at Government House, Asaba.

Governor Okowa poses for a photo with the MAN delegation during their visit. Photo credit: Delta state government

He commended the group for its contributions to the economic development of the state and assured them that his administration would partner MAN to train youths in the state on relevant skills.

On the complaint of multiple taxes on members of the association, the governor said the state government had harmonised taxes.

On power supply challenges, Okowa said that there was still a problem with power generation and distribution in Nigeria, stressing that:

“Any monopoly of generation and distribution will not augur well for the country both now and for the future.’’

He added:

“We pray that things get better for our manufacturers because we don't want to continue to lose more jobs in the country.’’

Delta state government prepares for 2022

The Delta state government is already preparing for the year 2022 with a budget in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Law 2020.

Deliberations and debates took place recently at the Delta state executive council as the government prepares for its immediate future.

An indicative budget of N425billion was agreed on by the meeting presided over by Governor Okowa.

Governor Okowa's advise for youths in Delta state

Governor Okowa recently youths in the state to leverage the various skills acquisition and entrepreneurial development programmes of his administration to extricate themselves from poverty.

He made the call while opening the maiden annual retreat of the youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Aniocha North local government area chapter at Unity Hall, Issele-Uku on Wednesday, August 11.

The governor stated that youths endowed with skills as entrepreneurs were the leaders of the contemporary and competitive global economy, adding that youths’ issues were very central to the heart of his administration.

Source: Legit.ng News

