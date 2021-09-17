Home | News | General | Desperate lady hits street dressed in wedding gown with a placard in search of a husband, says she has money

In a bold move, a lady took to the streets with a placard announcing she is looking for a husband

The Tanzanian woman wore a wedding gown and even had two rings, one for her and the other for her future husband

She said she is financially stable and will pay her dowry and buy the man who will step up a suit for their wedding

A desperate woman has taken to the streets looking for a husband, saying age is not on her side.

In a YouTube video, the woman was seen carrying a placard in Buza, Dar es Salaam indicating the type of man she is looking for.

A woman wearing a wedding dress took to the streets looking for a husband. She said she would pay her dowry. Photo: Simulizi Na Sauti.

“I am looking for a husband aged between 20 and 70," the placard read.

Paying dowry

Speaking to a Tanzanian YouTuber, the woman said she will pay her dowry and claimed she is still a virgin.

“I even have the wedding rings with me. I will pay the dowry and even buy the suit for the man who will step forward.

"I am Christian but have no qualms converting to Islam as long as the man is respectful and God-fearing,” said the lady wearing a wedding gown.

She also divulged that she bought the wedding dress for KSh 142,000 (N531,185.66).

Bold move

According to the lady, she was prompted to take the bold step as time was running out for her to get married.

“I am getting old and need a man,” she said.

Asked where she got the courage to do it, she said:

“I have not broken the law hence, I have courage.”

The lady further stated that she does not care what others think of her saying:

“This is a personal decision and no one can judge me.”

I have money

She further asserted that she is well-to-do financially and is just looking for a man who will love her.

“I have money, I don’t want to stress a man,” she said.

The lady added Wednesday, September 15, was her fourth day in the streets looking for a partner.

“I have met many men who want to meet me in the guest house but I turned them down,” she said.

She now plans on moving around different areas around Dar es Salaam to find a husband.

[embedded content]

