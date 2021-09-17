Home | News | General | 5 reasons why Senator Andy Uba of APC may win Anambra guber election

With less than three months to the end of Governor Willie Obiano's reign in Anambra state, all eyes are on the candidates from different political parties jostling to take over the mantle of leadership.

Among the top contenders for the November 6 governorship election is Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Andy Uba of APC has proven to be no pushover when it comes to politics Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

According to Uba, he is in the governorship race to liberate the southeast state. Though he lacks the political flair, the lawmaker has proven to be no pushover.

Legit.ng lists reasons Uba may win the state’s highest political office:

1. Federal might

Uba's candidacy offers the best chance for the APC to occupy another state in the southeast region. He would most likely receive support from the APC government at the federal level to secure a win.

Read also 4 reasons why Ifeanyi Ubah of YPP may win Anambra governorship election

2. Deep pocket

The 62-year-old is a top notch billionaire businessman and philanthropist who has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion as at 2020. He is one of the richest and most influential Igbo men inNigeria.

3. Emerging agitations against IPOB

People are getting tired of procribed IPOB's sit-at-home order in the southeast reagion. The Anambra state senator had called on members of the group in the state saying they must denounce their membership.

4. Experienced politician

Uba is a senator representing the Anambra South Senatorial District of Anambra state. He defeated some known political giants on his way to the National Assembly.

Before going into the upper chamber, Uba was appointed special sssistant on special duties and domestic affairs to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

During Obasanjo's tenure, the lawmaker was described as the president's right-hand man and the gatekeeper for people who wished to talk to Obasanjo.

Read also APC strategist discloses 4 major reasons why ruling party will remain in power beyond 2023

5. Governorship veteran

Uba can safely be described as a veteran of gubernatorial elections in Anambra state. In 2007, the politician contested under PDP and failed after he was sacked by the court

However, he tried again in 2010 under the Labour Party platform unsuccessfully where he lost to Peter Obi. He later defected to APC back in 2017.

He is definitely the man to watch in the Anambra gubernatorial election due to his political experence.

Anambra election: APC candidate Andy Uba escapes death from police accidental discharge

Earlier, the APC governorship candidate in the November 6 election in Anambra state escaped death by a whisker after an accidental discharge by a policeman missed him by a hair’s breadth.

Uba was addressing a rally at the Ekwulobia Township Stadium in the Aguata local government area of the state on Friday, September 3, when the incident happened.

Read also Anambra Guber poll: FG sends strong message to IPOB, warns against attacks

The gunshot which was just about a foot off the position of Uba shocked the crowd who turned out to receive the governorship candidate.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...