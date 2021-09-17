Home | News | General | Man rejects pretty lady's marriage proposal in public, walks out on her in embarrassing video, many react

A lady was left in utter embarrassment after making a daring marriage proposal move on her man in public

In the video, the lady was captured on her knees with a ring in an outstretched hand like it is usually done

To the surprise of everyone who hailed the moment, the man walked out on her without saying a word

While it is a popular occurrence for a man to go on one knee to propose marriage to his lover, some ladies have changed this narrative by making the bold move.

This however doesn't turn out well in all cases. This is the scenario that played out in an emerging video on social media that's being talked about.

In a short video shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut the lady was captured on her knees in public.

The bold lady holding a ring in an outstretched hand asked a man standing before her to marry her.

The embarrassing moment

People watching excitedly to see how the lady's bold move will pan out were left disappointed as the man, without saying a word, rejected the proposal.

While the lady made to understand the reason for his rejection, the man stormed off the scene with another woman in a blue dress.

The embarrassed lady stared in awe while remaining on her knees.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@knowledge_official2 reacted:

"Make them feel the heart broke small."

@scoobynero commented:

"I find it disrespectful tho. My opinion, una fit insult me all una want but una no say I go talk my truth n exactly hw I feel all day everyday."

@callmedamy opined:

"That’s why we hardly shot our shoot."

chicharitomaryg said:

"I would rather count a bag of rice..,than doing this."

@gylliananthonette remarked:

"Men know what they want and they wouldn’t waste time to go for it..if he isn’t giving u the ring, it’s either because he isn’t ready or just doesn’t think u are worth it."

Money rains as lady proposes to her man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had proposed marriage to her boyfriend.

In a heartwarming video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the young lady could be seen kneeling and asking the man to marry her.

She got a yes from the young man who accepted her ring and embraced her. People that witnessed the beautiful moment cheered the couple on as some sprayed them money.

According to @instablog9ja, the event happened in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Source: Legit

