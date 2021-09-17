Home | News | General | I Will Not Follow Jonathan to APC – Reno Omokri Vows
Man rejects pretty lady's marriage proposal in public, walks out on her in embarrassing video, many react
Fani-Kayode Attacks TV Reporter Who Asked If His Defection to APC Was Money-Related (Video)

I Will Not Follow Jonathan to APC – Reno Omokri Vows



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 17/09/2021 10:17:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

According to Omokri, he will not join the former president to the party if he make the decision to join APC.

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed what will happen if ex-President Goodluck Jonathan joins the ruling All Progressives Congress..

altalt

According to Omokri, he will not join the former president to the party if he make the decision to join APC.

Omokri made this comment in response to a question asked by Wazobia FM host and actor, Yaw.

He wrote on Social media; “I am not Femi Fani-Kayode. I urge you, your radio station, and the general Nigerian public not to be emotionally agitated. Don’t be excitable. Be rational. Put things into proper perspective. Study my past. Am I or am I not a stable person? You and the public should be able to gauge my future conduct from my past conduct. Let me make this clear: Former President Jonathan will not join the APC.And even if he does, I will NOT go with him. But he won’t.”

“Fani-Kayode’s behaviour is not representative of my behaviour. My late father was an Appeal Court Justice. Investigate him. He was known for being an honest judge. I was a Presidential spokesman for four years. Nobody has even accused me of stealing a pin. Betrayal, grovelling and instability are not in my DNA. So what will make me vulnerable to APC? My pedigree is too important to me to soil. I must pass it unblemished to my children as it was passed on, unblemished, to me.”

“My stomach does not control my mouth. What I say, and how I behave, are dictated by conscience, not by appetite!”

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 96 of 96