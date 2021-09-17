Home | News | General | I Will Not Follow Jonathan to APC – Reno Omokri Vows

According to Omokri, he will not join the former president to the party if he make the decision to join APC.

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has revealed what will happen if ex-President Goodluck Jonathan joins the ruling All Progressives Congress..

Omokri made this comment in response to a question asked by Wazobia FM host and actor, Yaw.

He wrote on Social media; “I am not Femi Fani-Kayode. I urge you, your radio station, and the general Nigerian public not to be emotionally agitated. Don’t be excitable. Be rational. Put things into proper perspective. Study my past. Am I or am I not a stable person? You and the public should be able to gauge my future conduct from my past conduct. Let me make this clear: Former President Jonathan will not join the APC.And even if he does, I will NOT go with him. But he won’t.”

“Fani-Kayode’s behaviour is not representative of my behaviour. My late father was an Appeal Court Justice. Investigate him. He was known for being an honest judge. I was a Presidential spokesman for four years. Nobody has even accused me of stealing a pin. Betrayal, grovelling and instability are not in my DNA. So what will make me vulnerable to APC? My pedigree is too important to me to soil. I must pass it unblemished to my children as it was passed on, unblemished, to me.”

“My stomach does not control my mouth. What I say, and how I behave, are dictated by conscience, not by appetite!”



