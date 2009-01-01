Home | News | General | Preachers should pay Pentecost Tax – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised preachers in Nigeria to pay Pentecost Tax.

He spoke in Lagos on Friday during the public presentation of “Kumuyi, Defender of the Faith”.

The book is a biography of Pastor Folorunsho Kumuyi, Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry.

Osinbajo said persons who succeed in their endeavours owe the society three forms of taxes.

The VP explained that the first is income taxes (personal income tax), and corporation tax for company owners.

The second, he noted, is a social tax or philanthropy, which is the obligation of the wealthy to give back to society.

“The third tax is a civic tax; the obligation of the successful to write their stories, to share the histories of the phenomena they have become.

“But for the successful preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ, there is the fourth tax, this is the Pentecost Tax”, he said.

Osinbajo further urged clergymen to tell the story of their missionary journeys, miracles, signs, wonders, deprivations, fastings, and persecutions.

